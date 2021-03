This map shows the change in temperatures across the Unites States in the past 50 years. @ClimateCentral tweeted the following:

“Of 243 cities analyzed across the U.S., 120 cities (49%) have recorded an increase in average spring temperatures of 2℉ or more over the past fifty years.”

You can see the full article here:

https://medialibrary.climatecentral.org/resources/2021-spring-package