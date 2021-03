COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help those in need in the Midlands with the JT’s Kia of Columbia Food Drive. The food drive is next Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Columbia Kia location on Killian Parkway.

They’re looking for canned goods, rice, soup and more. If you’d rather give monetary donations, those will be accepted as well!

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.