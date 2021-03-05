Lexington suspends ordinance requiring masks

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The Town of Lexington announced Friday evening that its city council has voted to drop the mask requirement in town limits.

The ordinance that requires individuals to wear face coverings in retail establishments has been suspended.

Retail establishments included grocery stores but some chains have announced they would continue requiring customers and employees to wear them.

Despite the announcement, the council urged compliance with COVID-19 recommendations issued by DHEC & the Governor’s Office.