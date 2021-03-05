RCSD looking for suspect accused of burglarizing a church

1/5 RCSD Church Burglary 1 Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/5 RCSD Church Burglary 2 Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

3/5 RCSD Church Burglary 3 Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

4/5 RCSD Church Burglary 4 Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

5/5 RCSD Church Burglary 5 Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department









COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a church. Around 4:15 p.m. on March 3, deputies say they were dispatched to the Rhema Christian Center at 2601 Seminole Road in Columbia. Once on the scene, deputies say they found that the window in the pastor’s office had been shattered.

Investigators say they checked security footage which showed a man going through drawers and checking doors. Deputies say once an alarm went off, the suspect escaped through a window with an Easter basket valued at $200.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man who was wearing a navy hoodie and jeans.

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.