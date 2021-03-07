Lexington County deputies arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converters
COLUMBIA (WOLO): A Bamberg man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Sunday said a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle on February 28 led deputies to a Saint Andrews Road business where 50 year old Rudolph Edward Myers, was accused of stealing catalytic converters.
Myers is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, tampering with a vehicle and possession of meth, according to detention center records.
“A deputy found Myers in a business parking lot in the process of jacking up a car,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy found a saw and numerous blades in Myers’ truck. The deputy also found a freshly cut catalytic converter in the truck’s toolbox.”
Myers was arrested on the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He’s been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.