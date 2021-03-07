Lexington County deputies arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converters

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A Bamberg man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Sunday said a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle on February 28 led deputies to a Saint Andrews Road business where 50 year old Rudolph Edward Myers, was accused of stealing catalytic converters.

Myers is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, tampering with a vehicle and possession of meth, according to detention center records.

“A deputy found Myers in a business parking lot in the process of jacking up a car,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy found a saw and numerous blades in Myers’ truck. The deputy also found a freshly cut catalytic converter in the truck’s toolbox.”