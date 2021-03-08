Columbia mayor candidate Sam Johnson picks up endorsements from two City Council members Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the candidates vying to replace Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin picked up some big endorsements Monday. Sam Johnson announced endorsements from City Council members Sam Davis and Ed McDowell.

Johnson previously served as current Mayor Steve Benjamin’s assistant. He says he is grateful for these endorsements.

City Council Members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann announced their campaigns last week.