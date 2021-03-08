February was Coldest in 30 Years in U.S.

NOAA recently published this:

“During February, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 30.6°F, 3.2°F below the 20th-century average. This ranked as the 19th-coldest February in the 127-year period of record and was the coldest February since 1989. The winter (December-February) average contiguous U.S. temperature was 33.6°F, 1.4°F above average, ranking in the warmest third of the winter record.”

For the complete article, see: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/national-climate-202102