Multiple units damaged by fire at Riverbanks Retreat Apartments in West Columbia

1/2 (Courtesy: West Columbia Fire Dept.) No injuries after a fire at Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.

2/2 (Courtesy: West Columbia Fire Dept.) Multiple units of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments were damaged by the fire.



WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a fire at Riverbanks Retreat Apartments on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Comanchee Trail at Building G of the complex.

According to investigators, multiple units were damaged from the fire and 9 out of 12 of them were occupied.

Firefighters say the displaced families are getting help from the Columbia-Area Red Cross Chapter.

Officials didn’t report any injuries but multiple pets were rescued by fire crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.