Lexington Police actively search for carjacking suspect
Just after 7:30pm Monday night the Lexington Police were called to a carjacking incident
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police is hoping you can help them locate a man suspected in a carjacking officials say took place just before 7:30 Monday night. Authorities say they attempted to pull the suspect over during a traffic stop near U-S 1 and Augusta Road.
Officials say the suspect ran from the car and as of 7:5pm2 was on foot last seen along Monroe Street near I-20. Lexington Police say they have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect described a black man, around 5’8, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt. Authorities say the man may be armed and are asking anyone who may someone fitting this description to call 9-1-1 immediately.
UPDATE – The incident involving the carjacking suspect is still active. He was last seen on foot in the area of Monroe Street near I-20.
Law enforcement continues to look for a Black male, with a height of 5’8”, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt. He is possibly armed. pic.twitter.com/leleg7CKoV
