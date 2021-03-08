Lexington Police actively search for carjacking suspect

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police is hoping you can help them locate a man suspected in a carjacking officials say took place just before 7:30 Monday night. Authorities say they attempted to pull the suspect over during a traffic stop near U-S 1 and Augusta Road.

Officials say the suspect ran from the car and as of 7:5pm2 was on foot last seen along Monroe Street near I-20. Lexington Police say they have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect described a black man, around 5’8, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt. Authorities say the man may be armed and are asking anyone who may someone fitting this description to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Stay with ABC Columbia as we continue to being you updates on air and online.