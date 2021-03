Monster Jam returning to Colonial Life Arena!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Calling all monster truck fans! Monster Jam is returning to Colonial Life Arena. The arena announced what they are hosting the most action packed motorsports experience.

It will get in gear April 9-11. Tickets for Monster Jam start at $20 on Ticketmaster, and are available starting next Tuesday, March 16.

For more information about the event, visit coloniallifearena.com.