Newberry Sheriff’s search for suspects accused in gas station car theft

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman captured on surveillance moments before Deputies say the two stole a car from the Citgo gas station on Wilson Road. The car was located on Old Whitmire Road around 6PM Monday night, but the suspects remains on the run.

As of 8pm Monday night, Deputies were doing a K-9 search for the suspects described as a white man wearing a dark hoody and jeans, and a white woman wearing the same.

If you have any information that can help deputies, you’re asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211.