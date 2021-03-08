RCSD investigating shooting at Tropical Breeze Bar and Grill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting at Tropical Breeze Bar and Grill that sent a man to the hospital. Just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they were called to the restaurant on Zimalcrest Drive for reports of an individual being shot.

According to deputies, witnesses told them someone fired a shot on the back deck of the business, and one person was hit. Witnesses say several people put the victim into a car and rushed him to get medical attention before deputies arrived.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.