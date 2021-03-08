Sumter County deputies need help identifying two individuals accused of stealing an ATV from a residence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals who are accused of stealing an ATV from a residence in the SC 261 South area. Deputies say the individuals are also accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at two locations and taking a firearm.

Authorities may the suspects may have been traveling in a dark colored Mercedes.

Anyone who knows who these individuals may be is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.