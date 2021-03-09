75 jobs coming to Clarendon County through On Time Distribution

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Time Distribution, LLC, announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon county. The water and air filtration company says the $5.8 million investment will create 75 new jobs over the next five years.

Officials say the facility will be located at 1665 Joe Rodgers Boulevard in Manning. Officials also say the expansion will allow the company to renovate a new facility, update office space and purchase new machinery to expand manufacturing capabilities.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

If you are interested in working for On Time Distribution, call 704-234-3716.