Company coming to Midlands brings job opportunities

The Company 'On Time Distrubution, LLC.' will be housed in Manning, South Carolina

Clarendon County, SC (WOLO) — A company is getting ready to set up shop in the Midlands, and along with it will come some employment opportunities. ‘On Time Distribution, LLC.’ announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company says they are going to renovate the new facility, update office spaces and purchase machinery to expand manufacturing operations.

The water and air filtration company says the $5.8 million dollar investment will create 75 new jobs over the next five years. Officials say the facility will be located on Joe Rodgers Boulevard in Manning and is expected to open by the end of 2021.

If you are interested in finding out more about job opportunities with ‘On Time Distribution, LLC.’ you can call 704-234-3716 with inquiries.