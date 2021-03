COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen over the weekend. Authorities say the relatives of 25-year-old Donald Williams Jr. became worried when they hadn’t heard from him for several days. They say he normally checks in with them.

If you know where Williams is, call the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.