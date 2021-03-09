DHEC calls Darlington Speedway vaccine event ‘incredible success’

More than 5 thousand people were vaccinated during the largest vaccination event in the state thus far

Darlington, SC (WOLO) — We have an update about the largest vaccination event in the state that took place at the Darlington International Speedway Friday March 5th, 2021.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), more than 5-thousand people were vaccinated for covid-19 in both in phase 1A and phase 1B.

Health officials with the health agency say the event turned out to be an ‘incredible success’, and as more vaccines become available, there will be more large-scale vaccine clinics like this one held statewide.