Jasper Co. man accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct with children

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina law Enforcement Division has arrested a Jasper County man accused of conducting sexual acts with children.

SLED agents arrested 59 year old Terrance Hill Tuesday and charged him with three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age. Officials tell ABC Columbia News, the SLED investigation was asked for by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill has since been booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A date for that case has yet to be released.

