RCSD looking for missing man with medical conditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a man who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say they found the vehicle of 59-year-old Vernon Williams on I-77 near mile marker four.

Authorities say Williams has a bald head, brown eyes, is 5’11″ and weighs roughly 205 lbs. Officials say he may be wearing blue jeans.

Deputies say Williams has medical conditions that make it important to locate him in a timely manner.

If you see Williams or know where he may be, call RCSD at 803-576-3000.

