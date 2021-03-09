Some businesses see slight increase as normal alcohol sales resume

Some businesses say people are still coming out earlier, leaving before last call
CNN,

(CNN) — This past weekend was the first opportunity for South Carolina residents to stay out later to enjoy a beer or cocktail after the Governor lifted a restriction on the sale of alcohol after 11pm.

As Lillian Donahue reports, some bar owners down in Charleston say late nighttrafgic is helping business. Others say it looks like people are still calling it a night early.

