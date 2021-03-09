Sumter PD: 78-year-old business owner struck and robbed Monday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter Police Department, a 78-year-old business owner was struck in the head and robbed outside his store Monday morning. According to investigators, the business owner was outside his used appliance store on Fort Street at roughly 9 a.m., when he was approached by two individuals. Police say the three were talking when the business owner was struck in the head from behind. After regaining consciousness, authorities say the business owner took shelter before an employee found him and called the police.

Police say a wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the assault.

Investigators have not currently identified any suspects. If you know anything about this incident, you’re encouraged to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.