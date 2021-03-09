Support local artists this Saturday at the third annual Cottontown Art Crawl

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to the third annual Cottontown Art Crawl this Saturday. The free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on Sumter Street here in Columbia.

More than 80 local artists will have their art for sale outdoors.

“The Cottontown neighborhood is looking forward to supporting the Columbia arts scene on March 13th,” said organizer Julie Seel. “Artists will be selling their work throughout the entire neighborhood.” Eighty-two local artists will be stationed in 40 locations, on front porches and outside businesses. “Some of the artists are emerging, some are quite accomplished, and some are award winning, juried artists. So we truly have something for every level of art enthusiast,” said Seel.

You can enjoy food and drinks at different Cottontown restaurants where there will be live music and scavenger hunts!

You can find additional information on the Cottontown Art Crawl’s Facebook page.