CPD searching for missing man last seen at his retirement home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen at his retirement home on March 3. Authorities say they are looking for 71-year-old Johnny Thompson, who lives at a retirement home on the 800 block of Duke Avenue.

Officials say Thompson is required to take prescription medication.

If you see him or know where he is, contact the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.