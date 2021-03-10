Food Lion looking to fill 50 positions at job fair in Sumter County Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new Food Lion in Sumter County is hosting a job fair Thursday. They’re looking for about 50 part-time positions to fill their new store.

The interviews will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Silver Spoon Event Center, at 670 West Liberty Street in Sumter.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for an interview slot at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49acaa22abfdc16-2858.

If you’re unable to attend, you can also apply for a job online at www.foodlion.com/careers.