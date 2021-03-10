Sumter County deputies arrest man suspected of several burglaries and vehicle break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accused of several burglaries and vehicle break-ins within the county. Deputies say they arrested 37-year-old Kevin Capell Wednesday morning, in a reportedly stolen vehicle Lexington County.

Officials say the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the arrest.

According to deputies, Capell faces three charges of burglary, first degree and two charges of breaking into a motor vehicle.