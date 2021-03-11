Governor Henry McMaster tours Continental Tire vaccination site in Sumter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster toured the vaccination site at Continental Tire in Sumter Thursday. The tire manufacturer and Prisma Health are hosting the onsite clinic at Highway 521 South.

Governor McMaster says sites like this show the state is doing everything it can to get vaccines in arms as quickly as possible. For those in Sumter in need of the vaccine who didn’t make it out Thursday, the Prisma vaccination site at the Sumter Civic Center is scheduled to reopen Monday.