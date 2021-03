It’s a well-established scientific fact that we humans are causing the earth to warm up – a lot. This is already having significant impacts on our planet and on us. So what do we do now? This article, written by one of the world’s leading experts in Climate Change – Professor Michael Mann, gives some excellent prospective. It’s worth the time to read it. https://www.newsweek.com/right-path-forward-climate-change-opinion-1571169