Lexington-Richland School District Five announces location change for graduation ceremonies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, Lexington-Richland School District Five announced a location change for the district’s graduation ceremonies this year. Instead of holding graduation at Colonial Life Arena, the district says Chapin High School, Dutch Fork High School, Irmo High School and Spring Hill High School will be held at the district’s three high school football stadiums.

Officials say the ceremonies will still be held on June 18 and 19. As of right now, officials say the schedule is as follows:

Irmo High School – Friday, June 18: 8 a.m. at Irmo High School Stadium

– Friday, June 18: 8 a.m. at Irmo High School Stadium Spring Hill High School – Friday, June 18: 7 p.m. at Irmo High School Stadium

– Friday, June 18: 7 p.m. at Irmo High School Stadium Chapin High Shool – Saturday, June 19: 8 a.m. at Chapin High School Stadium

– Saturday, June 19: 8 a.m. at Chapin High School Stadium Dutch Fork High School – Saturday, June 19: 7 p.m. at Dutch Fork High School Stadium

“Graduation is a major milestone for our students and our parents, and we are committed to making these ceremonies safe, celebratory events that honor all the steps our students have taken to get to this point in their lives,” said Dr. Christina Melton, superintendent of School District Five. “Moving these ceremonies back to school sites allows us to make definitive plans and move forward with preparations, rather than wait on changing restrictions for venues. We look forward to celebrating our seniors and their families in June.”