RCSD: One dead, four injured in shooting at Midlands Motorcycle Business

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting outside a Midlands business, that led to one fatality and multiple injuries.

Deputies say it happened at Capital City Cycles, located at 7810 Two Notch Road. Deputies say they were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Once on the scene, officials say they found five people shot, one was deceased.

Deputies say the remaining victims were taken to a hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Deputies say there is no threat to the community and it appears this is an isolated incident. Deputies say the shooting took place outdoors.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.