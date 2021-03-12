Is your license suspended? You may be able to reduce or eliminate your suspension time at the DMC next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles wants to help some drivers get back out on the road. Next week is Driver Suspension Eligibility Week. Drivers licensed in our state who lost their driving privileges, might be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension.

SCDMV says individuals with the following suspensions are eligible for the program:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related conviction

To see if you qualify, just visit your local DMV office before next Friday. SCDMV says all fines must be paid in full as they will not be reduced.

The department says the program will be available at your local DMV at the following times:

Monday, March 15 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, March 18 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, March 19 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit scdmvonline.com/News/2021-Driver-Suspension-Eligibility-Week.