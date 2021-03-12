Lexington-Richland Five partners with Lexington Medical Center for staff vaccinations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington-Richland School District Five is partnering with the Lexington Medical Center to vaccinate its school staff. Officials say the vaccinations will take place on March 26 and April 16 at Dutch Fork High School. The district says it will assign staff times to get the vaccine.

Officials say staff members should complete the CDC’s vaccine administration management system registration, but they do not need to schedule appointments for those days.