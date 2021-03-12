Several roads in downtown Lexington to be closed Saturday for the Shamrock Parade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Saturday, officials say several roads in downtown Lexington will be closed for the Shamrock Parade. According to officials, West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, along with Haygood Street and part of Meetze Street will be closed beginning at 12:30 p.m. to allow parade participants to stage and prepare their floats.

At 1:45 p.m., West Main Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Lake Drive, will be closed in preparation for the parade’s 2 p.m. start time.

The parade will run from Haywood Street to West Main Street to North Lake Drive to West Butler Street. Officials recommend spectators go to West Main Street for the best view of the parade.

According to officials, West Main Street is expected to be fully open at 4:30 p.m., but West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to South Church Street, will stay closed until all parade floats and participants are clear from the roadway.

Officials recommend spectators arrive early for the 2 p.m. start.