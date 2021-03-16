Sumter School District moving back to in-person learning five days a week, beginning in April

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Sumter School District say they will be moving students back into the classroom full time in April. Beginning Monday, April 19, elementary, middle and high school students will have in-person learning fave days a week. School officials note that parents still have the option for their student to learn completely virtually this semester.

According to officials, elementary school students will move to in-person learning four days per week, beginning of Monday, March 22.

School officials say the move comes after discussions with the Reopening of Schools Taskforce, which looked at the district’s COVID-19 data.

Authorities say they will continue adhering to CDC recommendations such as wearing face masks and social distancing.