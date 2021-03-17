Deadline approaching to apply for Richland Two’s 4K child development program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The deadline to apply for Richland Two’s 4K child development program is coming up. You must apply by Friday, March 26. The program offers free classes to 4K students who qualify based off developmental readiness, being in poverty status or other risk factors.

Your child must be four-years-old on or before September 1.

In order to apply, a legal guardian must watch a required welcome video, confirm that they watched the video, submit an application and contact the zoned school registrar to turn in the required documents.

To apply, visit www.richland2.org/CFCD/applyto4k.