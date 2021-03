Help the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia by purchasing a Shamrock Shake!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can buy some special St. Patrick’s Day treats at McDonald’s to help the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia. When you buy a Shamrock Shake or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, McDonald’s will donate 25 cents of your purchase to the charity.

They’re only available for a limited time.