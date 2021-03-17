Lexington Two going virtual on Thursday due to expected severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Lexington School District Two say they will conducting class online Thursday due to expected severe weather. Officials say school buildings will be closed, with no athletics, clubs or events on school grounds.

Lexington Two says the move is being made out of an abundance of caution after the National Weather Service forecast included the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rains.