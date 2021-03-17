Several Midlands school districts shifting to virtual learning Thursday, due to expected severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several school districts in the Midlands announced that they will be conducted learning online Thursday. The move comes after reports of severe weather expected in the area.

The following districts say students will have an e-learning day on Thursday:

Lexington School District One School officials will reach out to families of students with details. The district expects elementary school students to return to the classroom Friday, but middle and high school students will have an e-learning day Friday, as originally scheduled.

Lexington School District Two

Lexington School District Three E-lessons will be loaded onto Google Classroom before students leave school on Wednesday. 4K students will be given paper packets to work on. Students without internet can complete their work upon returning to school.

Lexington-Richland School District Five Students should check for assignments on SeeSaw and Google Classroom.



Officials say activities scheduled for Thursday at these school have been cancelled as well.