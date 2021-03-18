Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy injured during training accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a sheriff’s deputy was injured after she accidentally fired her gun during a training exercise Thursday. Authorities say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the RCSD Firearms Range.

According to officials, newly hired Deputy Chief Steffany Snowden was attempting to draw her firearm from her holster when she accidentally shot it, striking herself in the foot. Officials say she was immediately tended to on the scene before she was brought to a hospital.

RCSD says she has since been treated and released.