DHEC reports 720 new Coronavirus cases and 9 deaths in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Saturday, reported 720 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
DHEC also reported an additional 9 confirmed deaths in South Carolina.
State Health officials say the percentage positive was 4.9%.
Per DHEC: Appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be made by people in Phase 1b.
Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call 1-866-365-8110.
See a detailed listing of who is eligible for Phase 1b at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.