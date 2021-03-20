DHEC reports 720 new Coronavirus cases and 9 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Saturday, reported 720 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

DHEC also reported an additional 9 confirmed deaths in South Carolina.

State Health officials say the percentage positive was 4.9%.

Per DHEC: Appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be made by people in Phase 1b.

Visit http://scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call 1-866-365-8110.

See a detailed listing of who is eligible for Phase 1b at http://scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.