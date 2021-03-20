Gas price spike, plus pizza and Pac-Man in this Consumer Update

(CNN) (WOLO)– From the latest on the jump in Gas prices in the Midlands, to a new limited edition Pizza Hut Pac-Man box, Crysty Vaughan has the latest in this Consumer News update.

Air travel in the United States has hit a new pandemic record. The Transportation Security Administration says more than 1.3 million people were screened at airports on Friday. That’s the highest number since March 15, 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still warning against air travel, even for those who are fully vaccinated. The new numbers, however, indicate that people are more confident to travel now. Industry insiders say passenger volumes are still about 57% below pre-pandemic levels.

Cigarette sales are going up during the pandemic, while the number of people seeking help to quit smoking fell 27%. According to a new report from the North American Quitline Consortium, experts suspect it’s because of the stress associated with COVID-19. The smoking cessation group says it got 190,000 fewer calls from smokers than the year before the pandemic. Public health experts hope that smokers will again seek to kick their cigarette habits this summer once more people are vaccinated.

Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.58 a gallon. That’s up 6 cents in the past week and nearly 34 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.39 a gallon, while the most expensive is $2.79, per GasBuddy. The national average has also jumped to $2.86 cents a gallon.

Pizza Hut is going back to the classics, with a bit of a modern twist. They have launched new limited edition boxes that come with a Pac-Man game. Each box has a QR code to scan, and it opens an enlarged reality game of Pac-Man right on the box through your smart phone. If you share your score with Pizza Hut, you could win a custom arcade Pac-Man game for your home.