Does Warm Weather Have Any Impact on Covid

Something that many of us wondered about for the past year was this. Would Covid react similar to other viruses when it comes to warm weather? That is, Flu Season is in the winter. One of the big reasons for that is that the flu virus is spread more easily in lower humidity air – like we have indoors in the cold weather. Unfortunately this study shows that warm weather, by itself, doesn’t help much. Here’s the whole story.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/03/17/warmer-weather-covid-pandemic/