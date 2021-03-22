Richland One hosting virtual job fair for teachers April 17

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is looking for more teachers to join their team at the district’s Virtual Teacher Job Fair. It will be held Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. If you’re interested, you must have or be eligible for a state teaching certificate by the end of June.

The district says they are offering a $1,000 early signing bonus for math, science, special education and foreign language teachers who sign a contract before April 30.

You must register for the job fair on their website beforehand.