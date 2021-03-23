$5,000 reward being offered for information leading to cockfighting arrests and convictions in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two organizations are offering $5,000 rewards for information leading to cockfighting arrests and convictions in South Carolina. According to a spokeseperson for the organizations, Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation announced the reward following a raid in Spartanburg County earlier in the month, where authorities arrested three men.

If you have any information regarding illegal cockfighting operations you can email animalcrueltytips@animalwellnessaction.org. You can also notify local law enforcement.