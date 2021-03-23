Abortion once again a hot topic at Statehouse budget debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Budget debate continued Tuesday at the Statehouse, and abortion was a hot button issue once again. Tuesday afternoon, Anderson Republican Jonathon Hill introduced an amendment that would ban the state healthcare provider from covering abortion with no exceptions, including rape and incest.

Opponents on both sides of the aisle argued that the measure endangers women’s health.

Ultimately that amendment was tabled. Budget debate is scheduled to continue this week.