Columbia VA hosting two mass vaccination clinics for veterans this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia VA is hosting two mass vaccination clinics for veterans in the Midlands this Saturday. Veterans can get their shot either at Colonial Life Arena or at the Dorn VA Medical Center.

The event is open to veterans enrolled to receive VA health care. If you are not currently enrolled, you can visit www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/ to see if you are eligible to receive care.

If you’re a veteran and you need to set up an appointment, call 803-776-4000, then dial extension 12873 to schedule an appointment.