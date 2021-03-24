City of Columbia Ballet brings classic Cinderella to Koger Center of the Arts

The fairy tale is getting ready to hit the stage for several live perfromances this weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It’s the classic tale of boy meets girl, girl runs from boy and is found again thanks to her glass slipper and a fairy godmother. This the story is being played out on stage in the Columbia City Ballet’s annual production held at the Koger Center of the Performing Arts.

You can catch the show at the Koger Center for the Arts this Friday the 26th at 7:30-pm. and Saturday the 27th at 3pm and 7-30-pm. The show will hit the stage again April 9th-10th, 2021.

This is the first year that the ballet company has been able to put on the show after it had to cancel their performance due to the outbreak of COVID-19 last year. For this year’s performance, the City of Columbia Ballet says they are asking those who plan to attend to follow a few of the safety measures to keep you as safe as possible including, face coverings that must be worn at all times and adhering to special seating which will be socially distanced. Those in attendance are asked to adhere to the following rules.

The lobby will only open 45 minutes before the event.

To maintain social-distancing we have spread out the arrival of patrons. Please arrive:

30 minutes prior to curtain for Grand Tier or Balcony seating. 15 minutes prior to curtain for Orchestra level seating.

Patrons will be seated immediately upon entering the lobby.

NOTE: Tickets are grouped for 2 people only.

Your ticket indicates your seat row and number and once inside the auditorium guests must stay in their assigned row and seat.

Face coverings Must Be Worn inside the Koger Center at all times.

No food or beverages allowed inside the Koger Center except bottled water.

Please do not attend if in the 14 days prior to the event you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. In all of these cases, tickets are fully refundable, right up until show time. Call 803.777.5112.

If you are interested in purchasing ticket for the show, you can click on the link provided for you HERE