Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found deceased inside his home, with multiple gunshot wounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill is releasing the identity of a man who was found dead inside his home in Ridgeway. The coroner’s office says 18-year-old Charlie Cason III was discovered deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident is under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.