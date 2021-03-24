Outer fencing around U.S. Capitol removed

CNN– Fencing installed around the United States Capitol after the violent security breach is being scaled back. Capitol Police tweeted all of the fencing surrounding the outer perimeter of the Capitol has now been taken down.

The public will once again gain access to the Capitol grounds making way for the typical parade of joggers, bicyclists and other visitors in the popular green space. Capitol Police also tweeted the inner perimeter fencing remains while the department works with law enforcement and Congress to strengthen security.