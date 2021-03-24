Prisma to phase out hospital-based drive-thru COVID-19 testing, expand patient visitation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health says it is phasing out its hospital-based drive-thru COVID-19 testing, and is moving testing to its physician practices. Prisma says, starting Wednesday, it will also expand some patient visitation.

According to Prisma, the changes are being made due to decreasing rates of COVID-19. The drive-thru testing locations will begin to phase out this Friday. Officials say some doctor’s offices are already offering COVID-19 testing for their patients.

Prisma says the following locations will be phased out of drive-thru testing:

Greenville Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Hospital, and Greer Memorial Hospital drive-thru locations will close at the end of the day on Friday.

Richland Hospital and Tuomey Hospital drive-thru testing locations will close at the end of day, Friday, April 2.

Oconee Memorial Hospital testing, which holds testing at 105 Omni Dr. Suite B, will close at end of day on Friday, April 9. The site is by appointment only; once patients have a provider order, they can call (864) 482-3701 to make an appointment for testing.

“With masking, social distancing, cleaning and scrupulous adherence to protocols, we will ensure patients are kept safe during their visits,” said Saria Saccocio, MD, ambulatory chief medical officer for Prisma Health and co-chair of its vaccine task force. “Depending on the lay-out of each physician office, some locations are doing the test collection curbside or reserving COVID-19 testing for the end of day, while others are using an alternate entrance and rooms near the back of the practice. Everyone entering practices will be screened and masked. And, just like during flu season, anyone who is potentially ill will be sequestered apart from other patients.”

For the latest information about visitation at Prisma facilities, visit prismahealth.org/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions.