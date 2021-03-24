Prosecutors believed the Proud Boys coordinated with the Oath Keepers prior to Capitol riots

CNN– Federal prosecutors believe the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers coordinated before the January 6 riot at the Capitol. In a new court filing, the Justice Department alleges Kelly Meggs, a leader of the Oath Keepers, had Facebook chats about communications with Proud Boys leadership.

This is the first time prosecutors have publicly linked the two right wing extremist groups. Prosecutors released the new information as an argument against releasing Meggs from jail.